N.S. man, 48, gets nearly 8 years in prison for killing girlfriend

A Hammonds Plains, N.S., man will spend at least about eight more years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death during an act of domestic violence in 2020.

Stephen Alexander Beckett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. He received an automatic life sentence on Tuesday.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Beckett called police to his home on April 2, 2020, and told the 911 dispatcher "that someone needed to come arrest him as he had killed his girlfriend."

Beckett later told police he suspected his girlfriend, Tracy MacKenzie, was having an affair. When he confronted her about it, they started arguing.

That argument eventually led to MacKenzie's death. The agreed statement of facts said after Beckett killed her in the kitchen, he left the bloody knife on the counter, showered and put on fresh clothing before calling police.

An autopsy confirmed that MacKenzie was stabbed 10 times in the neck, chest and back.

Joint recommendation

On Tuesday, prosecution and defence lawyers submitted a joint recommendation that would make Beckett eligible for parole after 11 years in prison, less three years for time already served.

Parole eligibility for a life sentence can range between 10 and 25 years.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Christa M. Brothers accepted the recommendation, noting that Beckett doesn't have a violent criminal record and has shown remorse for the killing.

However, Brothers recognized that Beckett's actions were "brutal and incomprehensible," and MacKenzie's death was a "brutal attack" of domestic violence.

"Ms. MacKenzie was in an intimate relationship with Mr. Beckett. She had every right to be able to trust him and to trust that he would not hurt her," Brothers said in the sentencing decision.

"The nature of the offence, including that it was committed within a domestic context, is an aggravating factor on sentencing."

MacKenzie's family did not offer any victim impact statements, but some members were in the courtroom the day of Beckett's sentencing.

"Her life mattered," Brothers said. "At 35 years of age she had a lot of life left to live. Mr. Beckett took that away.

"Now, she will not have the opportunity to realize whatever goals and dreams she may have had."

Brothers acknowledged that any period of parole ineligibility is "cold comfort" for MacKenzie's loved ones, but reminded the court that Beckett may never be released.

On top of Beckett's life sentence, Brothers said he must submit a DNA sample and he will not be able to own a firearm for 15 years.

