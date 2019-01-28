Car set on fire in Hammonds Plains was stolen, police say

A car found engulfed in flames Sunday morning in Hammonds Plains, N.S., was stolen and had been intentionally set on fire with an incendiary device, according to Halifax District RCMP.

The arson was reported at 5:20 a.m. on Blue Forest Lane.

The car, a 2014 grey Acura TL, had been stolen from the Mulgrave Park area of Halifax, police said.

No one was injured.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who might know more about the incident. Anonymous tips can be made through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).