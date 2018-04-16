Halterm acquired by Singapore-based port operator

A Singapore-based port operator announced it has completed its acquisition of the Halterm Container Terminal in the Port of Halifax.

PSA International Pte Ltd concluded the purchase of the terminal from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners after formal approval by regulatory authorities, according to a PSA news release issued on Wednesday night.

Macquarie announced in May it had reached a deal to sell the largest container terminal in Eastern Canada.

PSA beat out several bids for Halterm, including a joint bid by Canadian National Railway Co. and a partner.

Halterm is the only container terminal in eastern Canada that can serve mega container vessels, the news release stated.

