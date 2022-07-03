Halifax man arrested after ramming stolen vehicle into RCMP vehicle

The RCMP have arrested a 32-year-old Halifax man after he drove a stolen vehicle into an RCMP vehicle and fled.

Christopher Wade Ross is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Monday.

He is facing charges that include possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and flight from police.

East Hants District RCMP responding to a report of a man drinking in a parked vehicle in Elmsdale on July 1. They spotted a man fleeing in a vehicle.

When found on a nearby road, the man was doing circles with his vehicle and intentionally drove in reverse, ramming into an RCMP vehicle, police say. He fled and police did not chase him.

They found his vehicle in the evening after a member of the public in Upper Rawdon reported the vehicle. RCMP learned that the vehicle was stolen from Truro last week.

Police arrested a man Sunday morning after receiving calls about of a man walking on the side of the road in the Rawdon area.

There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

East Hants District RCMP is asking anyone with information to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

