New website helps Nova Scotians spot warning signs of human trafficking

A new website that launched this week to educate Nova Scotians about human trafficking will be a lifeline for young people who've been lured into the commercial sex trade, advocates say.

The website was developed by the Trafficking and Exploitation Services System, or TESS, a partnership of more than 70 agencies working to provide a co-ordinated response to the alarming rates of human trafficking in Nova Scotia.

The site was created in collaboration with survivors, and explains what commercial sexual exploitation can look like, how parents and teachers can help, and what supports are available.

There's also a function for people to quickly click away from the site, and land on YouTube instead, if they don't want someone in their household to know they've accessed it.

"A lot of websites use this kind of tool that are dealing with particularly sensitive issues or when it comes to violence against women or sexualized violence," Charlene Gagnon, the manager of advocacy research and new initiatives at YWCA Halifax, told CBC Radio's Mainstreet on Wednesday.

There are no photos or graphics on the website, only text.

"There are a lot of anti-trafficking organizations that tend to use more sensationalistic graphics, handcuffs, dirty mattresses," Gagnon said. "A lot of folks don't recognize or see themselves in those experiences, so the partnership as a whole is really careful about not only the types of images and graphics that we use or don't use … but also around the language."

High rates of human trafficking

Nova Scotia has the highest rates of police-reported human trafficking in the country, according to a report Statistics Canada released last May. It found that in 2019, human trafficking numbers tripled in Nova Scotia compared to the year before.

Advocates say the increase is likely due to a greater awareness of the issue and more support for survivors.

Gagnon said peoples' experience in the sex trade can vary widely.

In some cases, human traffickers use transportation routes like the Trans-Canada Highway to evade police and isolate young women and girls, who are sometimes forced to work as escorts or in strip clubs in larger cities.

"We just want folks to know that if you need support for anything, whether that's food or trying to find affordable housing ... there are services available in the province for you," she said.

Stephanie Gloade, an Indigenous peer support worker for the Elizabeth Fry Society, said it's key that efforts to end human trafficking are rooted in the experiences of survivors.

I think the website is going to make a huge difference for people. - Stephanie Gloade, Elizabeth Fry Society

"I think the website is going to make a huge difference for people," said Gloade, who also works with the non-profit Stepping Stones.

"It allows them to navigate the system without feeling alone, so it gives them a sense of direction."

Educating teachers and parents

One of the features of the website is a glossary of terms that teachers, parents and caregivers may hear youth use if they're involved in "The Game."

"It has its own language. It has its own rules and roles, and there's hierarchies and there's all kinds of, you know, things that we in the mainstream might not be aware of," Gagnon said.

Colleen Myra, a SchoolsPlus facilitator and parent navigator with the South Shore Regional Centre for Education, has taken the training modules on the site.

Mainstreet NS 11:34 New website helps Nova Scotians spot warning signs of human trafficking

She said it's important to have this information all in one place, especially for teachers who are in the perfect position to pick up on the warning signs of human trafficking.

"I believe teachers do notice when there are changes in their students, whether it's changes in behaviour, whether it's attendance issues, whether they're removing themselves from their peers," she said.

People can access the TESS site here, and those in need of help can also call the toll-free number for the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking at 1-833-900-1010.

MORE TOP STORIES