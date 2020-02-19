Halifax woman dies in hospital after being struck by pickup truck

Skip to Main Content
Halifax Regional Police have charged the driver of the truck, an 83-year-old Halifax man, with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

A Halifax woman has died in hospital after being struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Dunbrack Street and Clayton Park Drive on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old woman was hit around 1:20 p.m. and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, police said she died as a result of her injuries.

Halifax Regional Police have charged the driver of the truck, an 83-year-old Halifax man, with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Dunbrack Street was closed to traffic between Lacewood Drive and Clayton Park Drive until Tuesday evening. 

