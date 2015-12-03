Woman, 83, hit in Halifax crosswalk after driver failed to stop

A 53-year-old man is facing two charges after an 83-year-old woman was struck in a marked crosswalk in Halifax on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the collision at Hollis Street and Terminal Road at 2 p.m. Police said the driver of a freightliner truck was southbound on Hollis Street and went through the stop sign at the intersection.

The truck hit the woman who was using a mobility scooter in the crosswalk, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital and police said her injuries "were believed to be non-life-threatening."

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failing to stop at a stop sign.

