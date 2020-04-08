Halifax woman, 64, charged with two counts of arson

A 64-year-old Halifax woman has been charged in relation to two arsons at the same building.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release Wednesday that they responded to the first fire inside an apartment building in the 5500 block of Victoria Road on March 10.

Firefighters extinguished it and no one was injured, but the fire had been set intentionally, according to police.

Then on April 5, police responded again to the same building. No one was injured, but again the fire had been intentionally set.

On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect.

The Halifax woman has been charged with two counts of arson and will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5016 or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

