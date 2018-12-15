Winter parking ban set to take effect in Halifax

Beginning Saturday, the annual winter parking ban takes effect in Halifax.

There's no parking allowed on Halifax streets between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. when there's messy weather in the forecast or when crews need more time to clear the roads after bigger weather events.

Erin DiCarlo, who speaks for the Halifax Regional Municipality, said residents need to be vigilant.

"In order to plan ahead, residents are always encouraged to check the weather forecast to see if snow is in the forecast as well as to check Halifax.ca, call 311 or sign up for our mass notification regarding when the parking ban will actually be enforced," she said.

In a news release, the city said it will be stepping up enforcement of the ban this winter near hospitals, schools and along bus routes.

"The main thing, really, is ensuring that the streets are able to be properly cleared," said DiCarlo.

Portable objects on lawns near the road or sidewalk should be removed and permanent objects that cannot be moved should be marked with a reflector visible above the snow.

The ban is scheduled to end on March 31.