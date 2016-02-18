Plans to overhaul busy Halifax intersection at least a year away

Halifax is seeking a new design for a major traffic hub in the city that's a frequent source of gridlock for commuters.

The municipality issued a request for proposals Friday for a "functional plan and preliminary design" for the Windsor Street exchange redevelopment project.

The busy intersection connects the suburb of Bedford to the northwest corner of Halifax and is a primary route to the MacKay Bridge to Dartmouth.

When funding for the project was announced last year, officials said the area would see new traffic lights, a realignment of the Bedford Highway and upgrades to Lady Hammond Road.

At the time, Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said "the whole idea is to reduce that very, very serious bottleneck."

The intersection redo was announced in tandem with plans for a new rail connection between the South End Container Terminal and the Fairview Cove Container Terminal. The intention is to make the latter the main destination for transport trucks to keep them mostly off the peninsula.

The anticipated construction area for the Windsor Street exchange redevelopment is outlined in red in this figure from the municipality's request for proposals. The project includes the Bedford Highway, Windsor Street and Lady Hammond Road as they approach the busy intersection at the northwest corner of the Halifax peninsula. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

Together, the two projects are estimated to cost $95 million, with half paid by the federal government and the other half shared between the Halifax Regional Municipality, the provincial government, the Port of Halifax and CN.

When announced, Garneau said planning would start immediately with construction beginning in 2020. According to the municipality's tender, however, the design process has yet to begin.

The municipality is asking for a design with a construction timeline to be submitted by September 2021.

The design process will undergo three phases of public engagement. The final design should include transit priority measures, active transportation connections and improved flow for vehicles.

MORE TOP STORIES