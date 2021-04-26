Halifax police call off search for missing 16-year-old boy

Halifax police say the search for a missing 16-year-old boy is over.

The teen was last seen in a wooded area near Sarah Ingraham Drive in Williamswood, a community in suburban Halifax. He was reported missing around 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22.

Search crews, lead by Halifax Regional Police, focused their search on and around Moody Lake. Ground and water search crews, an RCMP dive team and a helicopter also scoured the area.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release that the search had concluded.

Police said there is no information to suggest suspicious circumstances. They said they would not be releasing any more details, "out of respect for the family's privacy."

