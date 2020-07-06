Halifax will open 3 pools this summer, but outdoor pools stay shut

Halifax will only open three indoor pools this summer and all outdoor pools will remain shut, the municipality announced Monday.

The Sackville Sports Stadium will open its pool to the public on July 27, the Captain William Spry Community Centre will open Aug. 8 and the Needham Community Centre will open Sept. 8.

"The indoor pools will open for lane swims and aquafit classes only. It will not be possible to offer open swims at this time," HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray said in a news release Monday.

Swimmers must book online ahead of time. Details on how to do that will come later, Spray said.

Spray said the outdoor pools in Bedford, the Halifax Common and in Cole Harbour won't open at all this year.

All municipal beaches are open as of today, but HRM won't test the water at Black Rock in Point Pleasant Park, the Dingle, Kinsmen Beach and Musquodoboit Harbour's Government Wharf Beach.

It will test the water at the other supervised beaches. Malay Falls, which is normally supervised, will not be supervised this year because of hiring constraints, but will continue to have water testing done.

Spray said non-HRM pools, such as the Canada Games Centre, Cole Harbour Place, and Zatzman Sportsplex, have started reopening. She said swimmers should contact those facilities directly for details.

Several splash pads are open:

Halifax Common

George Dixon Centre

Isleville Street

Westmount

Sackville (Kinsmen)

The splash pad in Bayers-Westwood should open mid-July.

