Labour Day 2020: What's open and what's closed in the Halifax area

To help plan your Labour Day, CBC has a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region on Monday.

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pete's Fine Foods: Closed Monday.

Sobeys: Closed Monday.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Monday.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Closed.

Costco: Closed Monday.

Walmart: Closed Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Different hours at different branches; check their website for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed Monday, though some agency stores may be open.

Bishop's Cellar: Open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open regular hours on Monday.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open regular hours Monday 10 a.m. to midnight.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open Monday 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre: Closed Monday.

Mic Mac Mall: Closed Monday.

Sunnyside Mall: Closed Monday.

Bedford Place Mall: Closed Monday.

Park Lane Mall: Closed Monday.

Scotia Square Mall: Closed Monday.

Halifax public libraries

All branches will be closed on Monday.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules on Monday. For detailed holiday schedules by individual route, visit their website.

Waste collection

No municipal waste collection services will take place on Monday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Monday.

Recreation

Most city-run recreation facilities will be closed on Monday. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.

Public washrooms and first aid at the Emera Oval pavilion will be open on Monday, Sept. 7 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rentals will not be available but the municipality says residents are welcome to use the Emera Oval for cycling and rollerblading with their own equipment. Masks are mandatory in public places, including the public washrooms at the Emera Oval.

Lifeguard supervision and water quality testing at all municipal beaches ended for the summer season on Monday, Aug. 31, but the following beaches will reopen Saturday, Sept. 5 to Monday, Sept. 7:

Chocolate Lake beach.

Kearney Lake beach.

Penhorn Lake beach.

Lifeguard supervision will be in place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The last day for water quality testing at these beaches is Monday, Sept. 7.

The algae bloom risk advisory remains in effect for Lake Micmac in Dartmouth. The municipality will advise residents when the risk advisory has been lifted.

Most municipal splash pads will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 20. The Halifax Common splash pad closed for the season on Monday, Aug. 31.

Canada Post

There is no collection or delivery of mail on Labour Day. Most post offices will be closed on Monday. However, post offices operated by the private sector may be open according to the hours of service of the host business.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free on Monday, however, motorists must abide by other posted signage.

Banks

All banks are closed Monday.

311 citizen contact centres

The 311 contact centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday.

The three customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, and will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

MORE TOP STORIES