Police investigating stabbing outside Halifax West High School
Police say suspect has been arrested
Halifax police say they're investigating a stabbing outside Halifax West High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they were called to the school around 3:30 p.m. and a group of approximately 50 youths were fighting outside the school.
A male youth was stabbed and went to hospital. A news release says police believe his injuries are not life threatening.
A suspect has been arrested. Police have not said if that person is facing any charges.
Families at Halifax West received a letter from Prinicipal Lee Anne Amaral this afternoon.
In it she wrote that a confrontation started off of school property and that a student was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.
"We are now working closely with police as they investigate," wrote Amaral. "As a precaution, I have asked police to be on site tomorrow."
She says the school takes situations like this very seriously. Besides any police charges, she says there will be school-based consequences for any students involved.
Amaral says there are supports in place for students if they need to talk.
- 'I don't know what I'm going to do': Nova Scotians still struggling with power outages 11 days after Fiona