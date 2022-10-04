Police investigating stabbing outside Halifax West High School

Halifax police say they're investigating a stabbing outside Halifax West High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the school around 3:30 p.m. and a group of approximately 50 youths were fighting outside the school.

A male youth was stabbed and went to hospital. A news release says police believe his injuries are not life threatening.

A suspect has been arrested. Police have not said if that person is facing any charges.

Families at Halifax West received a letter from Prinicipal Lee Anne Amaral this afternoon.

In it she wrote that a confrontation started off of school property and that a student was injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

"We are now working closely with police as they investigate," wrote Amaral. "As a precaution, I have asked police to be on site tomorrow."

She says the school takes situations like this very seriously. Besides any police charges, she says there will be school-based consequences for any students involved.

Amaral says there are supports in place for students if they need to talk.

MORE TOP STORIES