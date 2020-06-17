Two arrested after Halifax waterfront shooting

Two people have been arrested after police say a shooting took place on the Halifax waterfront, leaving one teen injured.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to multiple reports of gun shots in the area of Lower Water and Sackville streets, according to a news release.

Officers arrived on scene but did not find a victim or suspect in the area.

Shortly after, a 17-year-old youth was dropped off at the QEII hospital with non-life threatening gun shot wounds.



Officers then found a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident in the 600 block of Main Street in Dartmouth, where they arrested two people.

Police have not released ages or genders of the two suspects.



The investigation is in its early stages, and no charges have been laid.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (902) 490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or by using the P3 Tips app.

MORE TOP STORIES