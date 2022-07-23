Untreated wastewater no longer being released into harbour, says Halifax Water

Untreated wastewater and stormwater are no longer flowing untreated into Halifax harbour three days after a pump failed at Halifax Water's Duffus Street pump station.

The pump began operating again at 4 p.m. Friday and was monitored overnight, Halifax Water said in a media release Saturday.

Wastewater and stormwater are now being pumped from the station to the wastewater treatment facility on Upper Water Street.

On Wednesday, the utility issued a release that said the pump was broken. It urged residents of certain parts of the city to flush less often until repairs were completed in order to minimize the volume of wastewater discharged into the harbour.

The release also urged people not to swim or come into contact with water in the harbour.

Saturday's release said the harbour was expected to return to its "natural condition" in two days.

