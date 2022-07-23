Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Untreated wastewater no longer being released into harbour, says Halifax Water

Halifax Water has repaired a wastewater pump at its Duffus Street pumping station that was causing wastewater to flow untreated into Halifax harbour.

Customers may resume flushing as normal, according to utility

CBC News ·
The Angus L. Macdonald Bridge spanning Halifax harbour. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Untreated wastewater and stormwater are no longer flowing untreated into Halifax harbour three days after a pump failed at Halifax Water's Duffus Street pump station. 

The pump began operating again at 4 p.m. Friday and was monitored overnight, Halifax Water said in a media release Saturday.

Wastewater and stormwater are now being pumped from the station to the wastewater treatment facility on Upper Water Street.

On Wednesday, the utility issued a release that said the pump was broken. It urged residents of certain parts of the city to flush less often until repairs were completed in order to minimize the volume of wastewater discharged into the harbour. 

The release also urged people not to swim or come into contact with water in the harbour.

Saturday's release said the harbour was expected to return to its "natural condition" in two days. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now