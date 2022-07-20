Halifax Water wants you to flush less if you live here

Halifax Water is asking people in certain parts of the municipality to flush less often as repairs are underway to a pump that's causing wastewater to flow into Halifax harbour.

A map provided by the utility Wednesday afternoon highlights the Larry Uteck area, Park West, Clayton Park, Fairview, parts of the west end and parts of north-end Halifax.

"This will help minimize the amount of wastewater released into the environment," the utility stated in a news release.

The utility is also asking people to maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working.

On Tuesday, Halifax Water asked people not to swim in or do anything that requires contact with water in the harbour because of the wastewater pump failure. It said it could be days before the issue is resolved.

(1/4)<br>UPDATE: Halifax Harbour – Screened Combined Wastewater/Stormwater Overflow<br><br>Halifax Water is working to repair a wastewater pump issue and return the system to normal operations as quickly and safely as possible.<a href="https://t.co/taq6Tsuo1Q">https://t.co/taq6Tsuo1Q</a> —@HalifaxWater

(3/4)<br>To reduce the environmental impact during this repair, we are asking customers in the areas shown on this map to reduce the amount of water they are flushing and pouring into their drains. This will help minimize the amount of wastewater released. <a href="https://t.co/XlU3AvdhTL">https://t.co/XlU3AvdhTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/vKuuS7DaE0">pic.twitter.com/vKuuS7DaE0</a> —@HalifaxWater

MORE TOP STORIES