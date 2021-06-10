Alert issued for Halifax-area lake after suspected contamination sends person to hospital

Halifax Water says its tap water is safe for consumption after an emergency alert was issued by the province early Thursday morning warning about suspected contamination in the Grand Lake supply.

The alert warned all residents who take water directly from Grand Lake, north of Fall River, to stop using the water, after several animals died and one person was sent to hospital.

Residents on Grand Lake are advised not to consume the water, or use it for cooking, bathing, swimming or boating, until told otherwise.

Halifax Fire said a hazmat team was sent to Oakfield Park Road near Grand Lake around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving a report from a resident that the water could be contaminated.

The team secured the area but was unable to find the cause of the contamination.

"We can test for chemicals if we find a residue or container that's leaking but there was none of that to check," said acting district chief Pat Kline.

He said the cause of the contamination is now under investigation by the Department of Environment.

A statement from the department said staff will be onsite Thursday morning to sample the water once it determines appropriate safety protocols.

"We have no information to suggest there is a concern in any other lakes," read the statement.

Tap water is safe in Halifax, East Hants

In a statement, Halifax Water said it didn't issue the emergency alert and clarified that its tap water remains safe as it doesn't draw from Grand Lake.

"There's no effect on Halifax Water customers at all ... their tap water is perfectly safe to drink," said James Campbell, the spokesperson for Halifax Water.

The utility does operate three water systems within the same watershed as Grand Lake, including Bomont, Collins Park and Bennery Lake, but none of those systems draw water from Grand Lake.

The East Hants Regional Municipality also released a statement saying there is no known risk to its utility customers.

"We know it's just generalized in Grand Lake right now so it's immediate users of the lake itself that need to be following extra due diligence right now," Jesse Hulzman, with the East Hants municipality, told CBC's Information Morning Halifax Thursday.

