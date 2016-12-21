Halifax Water looks to temporarily back away from planned rate hike amid COVID-19

Three months after applying for a rate hike, Halifax Water is looking to mostly back away from the hike, for now.

In February, the utility applied for a total rate increase of 11.6 per cent that would apply to water and wastewater service, but not stormwater charges.

If approved by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, the first increase of 5.8 per cent — or an extra $3.68 a month — would have taken effect in September. The second increase of 5.8 per cent — or an extra $3.91 a month — would have taken effect on April 1, 2021.

The water utility said the rate hike was needed to cover rising expenses and replace aging pipes over the next 30 years.

But in a news release Monday, the company said the request to increase rates was filed before the pandemic and the company has asked for the hikes to be put on hold until 2022.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented period of financial uncertainty for many of our customers," Cathie O'Toole, the general manger of Halifax Water, said in the news release.

"We have an obligation to continue providing services, but also have a responsibility to consider other factors like affordability, and impact on the local economy."

Halifax Water is now asking the board that rates remain stable for the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 fiscal years.

The company is also looking for no increase in wastewater rates in the 2020-21 year, but a $0.32 increase would go ahead on April 1, 2021, from $1.753 per 1,000 litres to $2.073 per 1,000 litres.

Halifax Water said a public hearing with the board is scheduled for the first week of June.

Water consumption down amid pandemic

James Campbell, a spokesperson for Halifax Water, said from the end of March to mid-April, overall water consumption dropped by 2.48 per cent.

Commercial, industrial and institutional consumption is down about 30 per cent, but residential is up about seven per cent, he said.

