Skip to Main Content
Halifax Water to open board meetings to public
New

Halifax Water to open board meetings to public

The first open meeting of the utility's board of commissioners will take place April 1, 2019.

First open meeting will take place April 1, 2019

CBC News ·
Halifax Water will begin to allow the public into its board meetings starting in 2019. (Jonathan Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

Meetings of Halifax Water's board of commissioners will soon be open to the public.

The board passed a resolution on Sept. 27 to open future meetings.

Board chair Ray Ritcey said in a news release that the move illustrates Halifax Water's "continued commitment to the customers we serve."

The news release said Mayor Mike Savage and former Municipal Affairs Minister Zach Churchill encouraged the change.

The first open meeting will take place on April 1, 2019.

Read more stories from CBC Nova Scotia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us