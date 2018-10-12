New
Halifax Water to open board meetings to public
The first open meeting of the utility's board of commissioners will take place April 1, 2019.
First open meeting will take place April 1, 2019
Meetings of Halifax Water's board of commissioners will soon be open to the public.
The board passed a resolution on Sept. 27 to open future meetings.
Board chair Ray Ritcey said in a news release that the move illustrates Halifax Water's "continued commitment to the customers we serve."
The news release said Mayor Mike Savage and former Municipal Affairs Minister Zach Churchill encouraged the change.
The first open meeting will take place on April 1, 2019.