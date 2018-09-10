No lawn watering, car washing for some Dartmouth-area residents

Halifax Water has put mandatory water conservation restrictions on communities that receive their water from Lake Major including Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage, North Preston and Westphal.

The hot, dry summer has resulted in lower water levels at the lake, located about 15 kilometres east of Dartmouth, said Halifax Water spokesperson Jamie Campbell.

As a result, there is a ban on outside water usage, he said.

"These water conservation measures include such things as no lawn, garden or plant watering or other outside water usage. No car, RV or vehicle washing at home. There are still commercial car washes available."

Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Westphal, North Preston and Eastern Passage are under mandatory water conservation restrictions due to low water levels at Lake Major. (Halifax Water)

The restrictions will affect about 100,000 water customers, Campbell said.

Nearly two years ago, Halifax Water enacted the same restrictions when, after a prolonged period of dry weather, levels at Lake Major dropped to 90 centimetres lower than normal.

"We're not at those levels yet. But there's not much rain in the forecast right now. We have a little bit coming tomorrow," Campbell said.

"But it's not going to be enough to alleviate the situation we're in now so we're asking folks to conserve as much water as they possibly can. In 2016, folks were extremely co-operative in that community and we saved an average of about three million litres a day."

Low water levels at Lake Major, located about 15 kilometres west of Dartmouth, has resulted in water conservation restrictions for 100,000 residential and business customers in surrounding communities. (CBC)

That conservation order was in place from Sept. 19, 2016 to Oct. 24, 2016.

None of the other watersheds in the Halifax region has been as affected as Lake Major, he said.

"All others are fine at this point. We keep an eye on them but it is always a good idea to conserve water, no matter what."