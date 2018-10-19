Infrastructure work to affect Dartmouth-area water supply for 5 weeks

Halifax Water will start infrastructure upgrade work on Friday that may affect the supply and quality of water in Dartmouth and surrounding areas for up to five weeks.

A news release from the utility said the work being done is part of a 10-year plan to adapt water supply plants to a "changing climate."

Customers in Burnside, Commodore Park, Crichton Park, Dartmouth, Eastern Passage, Ellenvale, Grahams Corner, Micmac Village, Port Wallace, Southdale, Tufts Cove, Wallace Heights, Woodside and Wrights Cove areas may experience lower water pressure, discoloured water and a change in the taste and smell of their water.

The utility says it monitors water throughout the system to ensure that the supply is safe.

It says customers who notice discoloured water should run their cold water faucet for 10 minutes until the water runs clear.

A change in the smell of the water, it says, is the result of a naturally occurring organic compound that is not harmful to humans.

