Lower Water Street project must change to get council approval

Halifax regional council upheld an appeal of a waterfront development project on the Cunard Block Tuesday, so the developer will have to make changes before the building can go ahead.

The 16-storey building at Lower Water and Morris streets would have residential space, retail stores, restaurants and offices, the project is being proposed by Southwest Properties. It went to the design review committee at the end of July, seeking changes to the planning rules.

"Municipal development guidelines are important, but don't fit every project or every site," said Jim Spatz, with Southwest Properties.

The committee approved eight of the nine requests, despite recommendations by HRM planners that only four should be granted.

So 22 property owners from across the street appealed to council. The appeal hearing took place on Tuesday and councillors spent more than four hours on the case.

Opponents had a long list of concerns.

"The actual width of the tower is 53.4 meters, which is 40 per cent wider than allowed," said Jessica Cole.

"The design manual requires an exceptional design at a location as prominent as this," said Ash Mehta. "The current design is pretty generic and it is not distinctive enough."

"The project did not follow the rules; therefore it must be denied," said Ted Farquhar, a past member of the design review committee.

Six members of council voted against the appeal and in support of the developer's proposal, including Mayor Mike Savage.

"This will be another jewel in the downtown of Halifax," said Coun Bill Karsten.

"I see nothing wrong with what is in front of us," said Coun. Steve Streatch.

But nine councillors thought the proposed changes went too far.

"It's simply beyond the scope of what a variance normally is; a variance is usually not that significant," said Coun Waye Mason.

"It is a place where we do have to demand high quality," said Coun. Sam Austin.

After the appeal was upheld, regional council approved a motion supporting the 16-storey building if the width of the tower is decreased and changes are made to the design at the ground level along Lower Water Street.

