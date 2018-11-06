Utility works to keep fly ash from Burnside blast out of basin, sewage plant

A Halifax Water crew worked Monday overnight to contain fly ash from a silo explosion earlier in the day at the Burnside Industrial Park in Dartmouth, N.S.

The roof blew off a silo at Quality Concrete around 3:20 p.m., rattling nearby buildings and sending brown ash and other debris into the air.

The water utility said it placed impermeable membranes under each of the manhole covers in the area to keep fly ash from getting into the Bedford Basin and sewage treatment plant.

Nova Scotia's Environment Department said fly ash is not classified as hazardous under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act.

One of the impermeable membranes placed under a manhole cover by Halifax Water near the explosion site. (CBC)

Jenike & Johanson, a Boston firm that specializes in bulk material engineering, said a lot can be learned from the Burnside blast.

"This is an unusual experience," said president John Carson. "It would be interesting to get more information just to determine what the cause was and make sure it won't happen again."

Carson estimates half or more of the fly ash produced in North America comes from coal-fired power plants.

He said much of the substance, which used to be disposed of in landfills and mines, is now reused for other purposes like making concrete.

Determining a cause

Carson said investigators looking into the cause of the blast will likely consider the layout of the concrete plant and what equipment was nearby.

He said investigators will try also to pinpoint the source of the blast and obtain samples of the ash to measure its "various characteristics, including its explosive characteristics."

There would have needed to be a fuel source for fly ash to explode, he said.

Investigators looking into the cause of the Burnside blast will consider the layout of the concrete plant and what equipment was nearby. (CBC)

"Usually fly ash is an inert material," Carson said. "But sometimes, depending on the source of the fly ash, there may be some unburnt carbon that's been part of it. In that case, it would be combustible."

In addition to the fuel source, Carson said there would need to be an admission source and oxygen to cause a fire.

"As far as an explosion is concerned, you would have to have containment and also have some dispersion of the ash in the air."