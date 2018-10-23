Brian MacAulay has been embroiled in an ongoing fight with the Halifax Regional Water Commission.

Halifax Water is in the middle of putting high-tech smart meters into more than 83,000 homes.

But MacAulay doesn't want one and he says Halifax Water is "bullying" people to make the switch.

"The customer should be aware that they have a choice and this is not a mandatory process," he said.

MacAulay has been at odds with Halifax Water over the issue since August. He filed a complaint to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board last month over whether he can opt out.

Existing water meters are located inside homes and are owned by the utility.

"We need to get into homes to see if the water meter technology needs to be upgraded or not," said James Campbell, the water commission's spokesperson.

Target date is next July

The $25-million project is a daunting task for the utility. The targeted completion date is next July.

The new meters send readings to Halifax Water to eliminate going house-to-house to read existing meters. Homeowners are also able to monitor their own water usage.

But if someone is not home when technicians show up for the installation, they have to serve notices to customers to set up another appointment.

If it comes to the point where a fourth notice is served, a notice is left on the front door informing the client of a three-day window to schedule an appointment.

"If an appointment is not scheduled within 72 hours, we will commence the formal legal process to enforce Halifax Water's rights to access its water meter within your premise," the notice reads.

"We are not in the business of trying to bully customers but we really need to get in to check the meters," said Campbell. "The program is to the benefit of all customers so everyone has the same technology and can operate as efficiently as possible."

The utility and review board approved Halifax Water's capital expenditure associated with its automated meter installation (AMI) project two years ago.

In a letter sent on Thursday to MacAulay, and copied to Halifax Water, the UARB stated: "The Board directs Halifax Water to immediately address the issues with respect to external communication surrounding AMI installation which conflicts with the Board approved Regulations."

MacAulay pleased with UARB response

MacAulay says he's happy with the the UARB response. He hopes it will make for improved communications with Halifax Water.

"That was the primary basis on why we filed the complaint so it was nice to see the board found in our favour."

