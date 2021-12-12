Water in Burnside deemed safe after possibility of high chlorine levels

Halifax Water has determined its drinking water in the Burnside area of Dartmouth is safe after it reported potentially high levels of chlorine early Sunday.

The water utility said in a release issued overnight that it "experienced an issue" with its water treatment plant in Burnside that could temporarily cause the higher levels.

The utility said a few hundred customers in the area were advised to run cold water from their taps if they smelled a strong odour of chlorine.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a spokesperson with Halifax Water said there is no longer a cause for concern.

"While we are still investigating the root cause, through our continuous monitoring, our system detected a short period of time where residual chlorine levels were above the level prescribed in the Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines for public health," Jeff Myrick said in an email to CBC News.

"However, based on our follow-up field testing, it was confirmed that the levels in the area were all within the acceptable range and that no additional was required. We have resumed our regular monitoring of the system."

Myrick said there were no reports of any affected customers. He confirmed the water is safe and there's no impact to public health.

"Our goal is to make our customers aware and to get the extra chlorine out of the system through flushing if required," he said.

