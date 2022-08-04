Halifax wastewater operations return to normal after repeated pump failures

Halifax Water says emergency repairs have been completed on a Duffus Street wastewater pump station in Halifax.

In a release Thursday, the utility says operations have returned to normal after three pump failures in two months.

The pump started operating Wednesday evening and was monitored overnight.

Wastewater and stormwater are now being pumped from the Duffus Street station to a wastewater treatment facility on Upper Water Street rather than flowing into Halifax harbour.

Multiple pump failures led to repeated cautions against swimming in the harbour and requests for residents to limit how often they flush their toilets.

Wastewater and stormwater gathered at the pumping station and was sent into the harbour.

Halifax Water said in the release that customers in the affected area can flush their toilets and discharge their drains as they would normally.

It reminds residents that "so-called 'flushable wipes' are not flushable and should be placed in the garbage. The wipes do not break down and clog the wastewater treatment process.

Update – Emergency Wastewater Pump Repair<br><br>(August 3, 2022) Halifax Water safely completed emergency repairs to its Duffus Street wastewater pump station at 10:30 PM last night. However, when testing commenced, the pump was quickly overwhelmed and clogged with rags and wipes. <a href="https://t.co/j5UbcSxZ44">pic.twitter.com/j5UbcSxZ44</a> —@HalifaxWater

"This is costly to Halifax Water in both time and resources during this critical period," the release stated.

Halifax Water said it expects the harbour to return to its natural condition within two days. In the meantime, residents and visitors are advised not to swim in the harbour or participate in recreational activities that require contact with the water.

