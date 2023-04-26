Halifax Wanderers to play home opener this weekend

Professional soccer returns to Halifax this weekend when the Halifax Wanderers play their home opener Saturday afternoon against Vancouver FC.

The Wanderers kicked off their fifth season in the Canadian Premier League on April 15 and have earned two draws in two road games. Now all the players on the club are excited to play their first home game in front of their rabid fans at the Wanderers Grounds.

"I think it is definitely the best atmosphere in the whole league," said Wanderers captain Andre Rampersad. "I feel like I am lucky to be representing the city of Halifax."

Andre Rampersad is now in his fifth season with the Halifax Wanderers. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Rampersad has been part of the Wanderers franchise since their first game. A native of Trinidad and Tobago, he is one of six import players on the team. Seventeen players on the roster are Canadian.

"It's always really exciting when we see the grass getting greener and all the activity here at the field as we get it ready," said Wanderers president Derek Martin. "It looks like it is shaping up as a great weather day, and we are hoping for a big crowd."

Patrice Gheisar is the new coach of the Halifax Wanderers. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The team has a new coach this season. Long-time Halifax soccer coach Stephen Hart parted ways with the team after last season. Hart was named the first head coach in Wanderers history in 2018 ahead of the inaugural Canadian Premier League season. In 2020, he was named the CPL Coach of the Year after leading Halifax to an appearance in the league final. The job is now in the hands of Patrice Gheisar.

"I've known coach Hart for a very long time, so I knew coming in here that the foundation he had laid was already amazing," said Gheisar. "Right now, we're just trying to build some good chemistry among our players."

This year marks the fifth season of play for the Halifax Wanderers. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Eight teams will play a 28 game schedule, with the playoffs beginning in October. All games are played on weekends.

The 2023 season will also see added coverage for soccer fans abroad. All league games will be available to fans through Fox Sports in the United States and through other selected broadcasters worldwide through the OneSoccer website and app.

