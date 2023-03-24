Content
Nova Scotia

Halifax walking tour highlights hidden histories of women, LGBTQ community

Authors Lezlie Lowe and Rebecca Rose will highlight landmarks of LGBTQ and women's history during a Sunday walking tour of Halifax.

South-end tour will be led by 2 authors

A view of the Halifax skyline from Dartmouth
The tour will highlight landmarks connected to forgotten feminist and LGBTQ history in Halifax. (Dave Irish/CBC)

Two authors aim to highlight forgotten feminist and LGBTQ history during a public walking tour of Halifax's south end on Sunday.

The tour is being led by Lezlie Lowe, author of The Volunteers: How Halifax Women Won The Second World War, and Rebecca Rose, author of Before the Parade, a History of Halifax's Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual Communities, 1972 to 1984.

The tour includes significant landmarks from both of their books.

To hear more about the tour, listen to Lowe's full interview with Information Morning's Feleshia Chandler below.

The tour begins at 2 p.m. from Peace and Friendship Park, across the street from the Westin Nova Scotian.

Information Morning - NS8:50Local authors want to change the way we look at south-end Halifax.
Local authors Rebecca Rose and Lezlie Lowe are inviting people in Halifax to take a walk with them. Together, they'll lead a walking tour this Sunday of important landmarks in their books about LGBTQ liberation and female volunteers. Lowe spoke with Information Morning's Feleshia Chandler about the tour.

 

With files from Information Morning Nova Scotia

