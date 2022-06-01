Halifax offers shoppers a deal to get out of municipal parking tickets

People who get a parking ticket in the Halifax Regional Municipality can spend $35 at a local business to have the ticket waived, officials said Wednesday.

The program runs June 1 to Sept. 30 and is designed to help businesses recover from pandemic closures, HRM spokesperson Laura Wright said. It applies to any municipal pay station.

"With a receipt proving a purchase of at least $35 made within three hours of receiving the parking ticket, residents may be able have their pay station violation ticket waived," Wright said in a news release.

"Receipts must show the name and address of the business, date of purchase, and dollar amount. Each receipt can only be used once, and cannot be used by more than one person. Only one ticket may be waived per person per week."

The deal isn't offered to couriers, food delivery drivers or other similar workers, HRM said. It doesn't cover private parking garages or off-street lots. And it won't help if people get ticketed for parking too close to a fire hydrant, in accessible parking, or in a no-stopping zone.

People will have five weekdays to make the claim on the ticket dispute page.

MORE TOP STORIES