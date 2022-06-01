Halifax offers shoppers a deal to get out of municipal parking tickets
People who get a pay-station ticket can have it waived if they've spent enough at a local business
People who get a parking ticket in the Halifax Regional Municipality can spend $35 at a local business to have the ticket waived, officials said Wednesday.
The program runs June 1 to Sept. 30 and is designed to help businesses recover from pandemic closures, HRM spokesperson Laura Wright said. It applies to any municipal pay station.
"With a receipt proving a purchase of at least $35 made within three hours of receiving the parking ticket, residents may be able have their pay station violation ticket waived," Wright said in a news release.
"Receipts must show the name and address of the business, date of purchase, and dollar amount. Each receipt can only be used once, and cannot be used by more than one person. Only one ticket may be waived per person per week."
The deal isn't offered to couriers, food delivery drivers or other similar workers, HRM said. It doesn't cover private parking garages or off-street lots. And it won't help if people get ticketed for parking too close to a fire hydrant, in accessible parking, or in a no-stopping zone.
People will have five weekdays to make the claim on the ticket dispute page.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?