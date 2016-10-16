Halifax voters encouraged to report errors on voter cards

Anyone who plans to vote in Halifax's municipal election is encouraged to contact the election office if they notice mistakes on their voter cards.

In a tweet, District 10 candidate Andrew Curran pointed out that some people who live on Skeena Street in Halifax are being directed to polling locations in Dartmouth. There is also a Skeena Street in Dartmouth.

"We send out about 300,000 letters, so we're going to have mistakes," said Sherryll Murphy, Halifax's returning officer. "But if folks find an error, they need to call us and we'll correct it and they'll get a replacement letter."

HRM is doing it again... sending some Fairview voters to the wrong district to vote, this time in Dartmouth 6. Please, Skeena St., Fairview residents, make sure your HRM voter card says to vote in District 10. If not, call HRM at 902-490-VOTE (8683) <a href="https://twitter.com/hfxelections?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hfxelections</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/fairviewhfx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fairviewhfx</a> <a href="https://t.co/oYku3gDK0z">pic.twitter.com/oYku3gDK0z</a> —@AndrewCurranHFX

Murphy said most of the calls that HRM are receiving have to do with people who have moved or changed their names because of marriage or divorce.

"I don't believe that we're getting any more calls (about errors) than we've ever had," said Murphy. "I've been involved for almost 40 years and I have seen this in every single election."

The voter cards contain poll location information as well as a PIN number for people to use for electronic voting. E-voting begins Tuesday and continues until Oct. 14. For those who want to cast a paper ballot, election day is Oct. 17.

