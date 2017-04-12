Halifax municipal employees are not mandated to get a COVID vaccine

Halifax Regional Municipality will not require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the province moves into Phase 5 of its reopening plan.

"The municipality will not mandate vaccines for municipal employees at this time," Halifax spokesperson Klara Needler said. "This decision will be reassessed as necessary and in alignment with public health."

The decision is a contrast to what's expected of some, but not all, provincial employees. As of Nov. 30, teachers, health-care workers, correctional officers and regulated child-care staff will be required to be fully vaccinated. MLAs will also be expected to show proof of vaccination when entering Province House.

As of Monday, Nova Scotians will have to provide proof of vaccination to attend sit-down restaurants, bars, arts performances, gyms, after-school programs, weddings and funerals.

Public health guidelines

But employees of organizations that run these events are not required to be vaccinated, according to public health regulations, Needler noted.

"The municipality continues its practice of following the direction of the Chief Medical Officer of Health," she said.

COVID vaccines are not required to attend regular worship services, retail stores, medical clinics, banks, government offices, or gatherings in private homes.

MORE TOP STORIES