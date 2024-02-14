Snowstorm barrels through N.S. leaving crashes, stranded vehicles in its wake

People in Halifax are being urged to stay indoors as a strong nor'easter has led to "many accidents and delays" in the municipality.

The notification was sent to subscribers of hfxALERT, the Halifax Regional Municipality's mass notification system, just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Road conditions have deteriorated very quickly in HRM causing many accidents and delays. Please avoid traveling this evening if you can," the message read in full.

Sounds of a nor'easter in Halifax Duration 0:20 Winds whipped up snow Tuesday night in Halifax, creating hazardous road conditions.

Halifax Transit has suspended its services, the municipality said in a news release. Service will resume once conditions improve.

Halifax is also enforcing its overnight winter parking ban in all zones from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, which means vehicles must not be parked along the streets in those hours. This is to help snow removal crews clear the roadways.

In an update posted to X on Tuesday night, Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works said several tractor trailers were stuck on Highway 102 outbound near Exit 3.

"Down to one lane until further notice. Please drive with caution in the area," the update read.

RCMP also cautioned on X that roads and highways are covered with snow and visibility is poor in many parts of the province.

"Exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel," it said.

Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works said tractor trailers are getting stuck on Highway 102 outbound near Exit 3. The update comes as a nor'easter is hitting the province. (NS_PublicWorks/X)

In a news release on Tuesday night, Halifax Regional Police said roads are slippery and "visibility is reduced due to the snow and wind."

"If you have to go out on the roads, please allow yourselves extra time to arrive safely," police said.

Halifax Ground Search and Rescue is checking in on people living in tents. It's also offering to take people to emergency shelters to ride out the storm.

The municipality said recreational facilities may open later than usual on Wednesday. They will provide an update at 8 a.m. AT.

Garbage collection is still going ahead for Wednesday, but the municipality wants people to not put their waste out until the morning so it doesn't get in the way of snow-clearing operations. Collection can begin as early as 7 a.m.

Nor'easter tracking south of Nova Scotia Duration 2:39 Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says snow and blowing snow is expected to linger into Cape Breton on Wednesday.

