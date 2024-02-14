Content
Snowstorm barrels through N.S. leaving crashes, stranded vehicles in its wake

In an update from Halifax's mass notification system, hfxALERT, the municipality is urging people to stay inside as weather conditions have led to "many accidents and delays."

Halifax Transit has suspended service, officials advise drivers to stay off the road

a pickup truck in the snow.
A truck drives up Herring Cove Road in Halifax during a snowstorm on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

People in Halifax are being urged to stay indoors as a strong nor'easter has led to "many accidents and delays" in the municipality.

The notification was sent to subscribers of hfxALERT, the Halifax Regional Municipality's mass notification system, just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Road conditions have deteriorated very quickly in HRM causing many accidents and delays. Please avoid traveling this evening if you can," the message read in full.

Halifax Transit has suspended its services, the municipality said in a news release. Service will resume once conditions improve.

Halifax is also enforcing its overnight winter parking ban in all zones from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, which means vehicles must not be parked along the streets in those hours. This is to help snow removal crews clear the roadways.

In an update posted to X on Tuesday night, Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works said several tractor trailers were stuck on Highway 102 outbound near Exit 3.

"Down to one lane until further notice. Please drive with caution in the area," the update read.

RCMP also cautioned on X that roads and highways are covered with snow and visibility is poor in many parts of the province.

"Exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel," it said.

Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works said tractor trailers are getting stuck on Highway 102 outbound near Exit 3. The update comes as a nor'easter is hitting the province.
Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works said tractor trailers are getting stuck on Highway 102 outbound near Exit 3. The update comes as a nor'easter is hitting the province. (NS_PublicWorks/X)

In a news release on Tuesday night, Halifax Regional Police said roads are slippery and "visibility is reduced due to the snow and wind."

"If you have to go out on the roads, please allow yourselves extra time to arrive safely," police said.

Halifax Ground Search and Rescue is checking in on people living in tents. It's also offering to take people to emergency shelters to ride out the storm.

The municipality said recreational facilities may open later than usual on Wednesday. They will provide an update at 8 a.m. AT.

Garbage collection is still going ahead for Wednesday, but the municipality wants people to not put their waste out until the morning so it doesn't get in the way of snow-clearing operations. Collection can begin as early as 7 a.m.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anjuli Patil

Reporter

Anjuli Patil is a reporter and occasional video journalist with CBC Nova Scotia's digital team.

