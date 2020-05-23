Police search for suspect after girl sexually assaulted on Dartmouth bus

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a Halifax Transit bus.

On Tuesday, Halifax police received a report of a sexual assault that had happened earlier in the day on the Route 60 bus traveling from Eastern Passage to the Bridge Terminal on Wyse Road in Dartmouth.

A Halifax Regional Police release said a man got on the bus, sat down beside a girl whom he did not know, and touched her in a "sexual manner."

The girl left the bus and told an adult about the incident.

Police did not say how old she is.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30's, with average build, "scruffy" facial hair, and medium-length tight curly black hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing grey sweatpants, and possibly flip flops.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man, or the incident, to call police at (902) 490-5020.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.



MORE TOP STORIES