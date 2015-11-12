Halifax Transit announces 'the biggest' route changes in recent history

Halifax Transit has released details of the third phase of an overhaul of bus routes. This time, the changes will take effect on Nov. 25 and mainly affect commuters in the Sackville and Bedford areas.

"This is the biggest change in recent history," said Dave Espeseth, project co-ordinator for Halifax Transit. "It will take us to about 50 per cent of the plan implementation."

There are 18 new routes, including three new express routes between the Sackville Terminal and Scotia Square in downtown Halifax, along with a new route between Sackville and Dartmouth, and one between Bedford West and the Mumford Terminal.

"It's all about providing more direct and frequent routes to make the network faster, more reliable and easier to understand," said Espeseth.

There are also changes or minor adjustments to another 30 routes, including the No. 88 bus, which will be extended to provide service between the Bedford Common and the Sackville Terminal, and will continue on to the Cobequid Terminal.

Halifax Transit overhauled its bus routes in Spryfield in 2017 and Clayton Park West in 2018. After the changes, there were significant increases in ridership. For example, weekday boardings have jumped by 45 per cent on the Spryfield routes.

