Here are the latest changes to Halifax Transit routes

Starting Monday Feb. 18, Halifax Transit made changes to a few of its bus routes throughout the region.

Some routes have been updated while others have had minor adjustments to them:

Route 39 Flamingo

This route will now have a later trip from the Bridge Terminal to the Lacewood Terminal on weekdays departing at 10:57 p.m.

Route 21 Timberlea

Halifax Transit has made a minor adjustment to the Route 21 stop on James Street to reduce the amount of time that riders have to wait for a connection.

Route 123 Timberlea Express

Halifax Transit has added several stops inbound and outbound to this route along St. Margarets Bay Road and has discontinued other stops along Quinpool Road.

The route will now travel via Chebucto Road, Cunard Street, Robie Street, and Bell Road rather than Quinpool Road.

Route 194 West Bedford Express

Route 194will now travel down the new section of Broad Street near Larry Uteck Blvd.

Inbound to Halifax, the route will turn left onto Broad Street instead of right. Outbound, Route 194 will turn right at the first entrance to Broad Street, then right on Gary Martin Drive to complete the loop.

The express portion of this route will now travel along Dunbrack Street through Clayton Park.

Route 330 Tantallon/Sheldrake Lake

The express portion of this route will now access Gottingen Street from Duke Street instead of North Street during the outbound trip.

Alderney Ferry

The Alderney Ferry will now have service on Easter Sunday. It will run on the holiday schedule.

