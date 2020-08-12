Halifax Transit bus service to return to regular schedule on Aug. 31

Halifax Transit's bus service will return to regular schedules on Aug. 31 after nearly five months of reduced service due to COVID-19.

"Going back to a full schedule will allow passengers to resume regular operations ... in terms of buses," Erin Dicarlo, a spokesperson for Halifax Transit, said on Wednesday.

Dicarlo said ferries will also increase operations on Sept. 8, and will continue to increase as the province moves through recovery phases.

The Woodside ferry service will increase to 15-minute runs on weekdays at peak times of 6:37 a.m. to 9:37 a.m. and 2:37 p.m. to 5:22 p.m. The 30-minute service will be restored for midday.

Halifax Transit ferries service operations will continue to increase as the province moves through recovery phases. (Robert Short/CBC)

The Alderney ferry service will also increase to 15-minute runs on weekdays at peak times of 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dicarlo said drivers and passengers are required to wear face masks on all Halifax Transit services.

"Under the public health order, masks are mandatory on all Halifax Transit buses and ferries so ... please bring a mask when using transit," she said.

Children under two and people with medical reasons are exempt from wearing a mask.

Masks became mandatory on all Halifax Transit buses and ferries on July 31. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

She said Halifax Transit will hand out masks periodically at pop-up events. Times and locations will be announced in advance online.

Fare collection has resumed and all capacity restrictions on buses, Access-a-Buses and ferries were lifted on Aug. 1.

Dicarlo also said those who are feeling ill are reminded not to use any transit service until their health returns to normal.

