Halifax committee votes to cut back Purcells Cove Road bus service

Halifax's transportation committee has voted in favour of cutting back on bus service along Purcells Cove Road despite concerns from people who live in the area and rely on public transit.

The committee agreed Thursday with transit officials who recommended cutting route 15 to peak hours on weekdays only, pointing to low ridership numbers.

Several residents who live along the road attended the meeting and argued against the move.

"I have vision loss and can't drive," said Linda Christianson Ruffman. "So I have become extremely reliant on the bus."

Other residents pointed out there are no sidewalks along the road, which makes it dangerous to walk, especially at night.

'It's just absurd'

The bus route currently runs every hour with service seven days a week.

A report submitted to the transportation committee showed an average of nine passengers an hour on weekdays and as low as 5.6 passengers an hour on Sundays.

Area resident Kathleen Hall told the committee that eliminating weekend service makes no sense when the city is investing $4 million into an urban wilderness park in the area.

"So we won't have public transit to this new park, it's just absurd," said Hall.

Allan Ruffman insisted the historical context should be considered. He said when Purcells Cove was annexed by the City of Halifax in 1970, the residents were promised that the transit service in the area would continue.

But only one member of the transportation committee was swayed by the arguments. Coun. Richard Zurawski agreed that social and environmental factors should be considered in the decision.

"When someone loses the ability to travel, for the individual that is happening to, that is tragic," he said.

The proposed changes still need final approval from regional council.