Electronic payment may be included in new Halifax Transit fare system

Halifax Transit passengers could be using smart cards and other electronic options to pay for their bus fares by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

"It could be smart cards, such as Presto or it could be a mobile app, or a debit or credit tap to pay," said Marc Santilli, Halifax Transit manager of technical services.

Those various methods are now under review, he said.

But figuring out which fare format is the best option is actually Phase 2 of the fare management project.

Phase 1, still underway, involves the installation of fare boxes that could first scan larger tickets, the size of $20 bills, and then be adapted to recognize the new fare option.

The fare boxes were supposed to be installed by now. In a report presented to Halifax's transportation committee on Thursday, delays are blamed on "design and planning" problems.

"It's conceivable that we could begin implementing Phase 2 before we have the issues sorted out with Phase 1," said Santilli.

Halifax Transit was planning to introduce tickets that were much larger than the current design, at 2.75 inches by 6 inches. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

He would not say if that means the larger ticket stage could get skipped altogether and specific equipment installed for whatever fare format is chosen. He also did not know the timeline for such a decision.

But for now, the latest transit report has Phase 2 of the fare management system on target and Phase 1 delayed.

None of the councillors on the transportation committee asked any questions about the implementation of the fare management system. They were happy with the ridership numbers for the April to June quarter of 2019. There was a 9.3 per cent increase in the number of people who used the transit system over those three months compared with the same time period in 2018.

"This is a good news story," said Coun. Shawn Cleary. "I'm looking forward to the rest of the changes really being impressively efficient."

The next round of changes will take place in November and mainly affect routes in Lower Sackville.

