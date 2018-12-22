Halifax Transit bus hits woman, 73, in crosswalk at Mumford terminal

A 73-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus at the Mumford bus terminal on Friday night.

Halifax police say they were called to the terminal just before 9 p.m.

The woman was crossing a road in a marked crosswalk when a bus that was exiting the terminal struck her.

Police are still investigating.

It's not the first time a bus has hit a pedestrian at the terminal. In 2014, a bus hit a young woman in a marked crosswalk there.

Changes coming to terminal

Halifax Transit plans to expand the Mumford bus terminal after consultations found many residents wanted improvements at the stop. The municipality says the terminal lacks passenger amenities and accessibility and is over capacity.

The Mumford Terminal is the third busiest hub in the city and handles nearly 10,000 passengers daily.

There are three bus bays at the site now, and Halifax Transit hopes to expand to 11 bays.

The redesigned terminal is expected to be operational by 2022.