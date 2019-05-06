Halifax Transit free for children starting today, but fares increase for adults, seniors

Starting Monday, children 12 and under will be able to ride the Halifax Transit bus and ferry for free.

It's part of a municipal pilot program that runs until March 31, 2020. After that, the program will be reviewed to determine if it should be permanent.

The idea behind the initiative is to encourage children to use transit.

"Based on direction from the Integrated Mobility Plan and the Youth Services Plan, encouraging children to ride the bus from a young age will help create transit users for life," the municipality said on its website.

Anyone who still has children's bus tickets will not be able to refund them, but they will still be valid for youth and seniors after Sept. 30.

"So one option is to give the leftover child/senior tickets and passes to local charities," the municipality suggested.

Bus fares up 25 cents

Bus fares for adults and seniors have increased by 25 cents.

According to the municipality, the reason a bus ride will cost more is to "reflect increased levels of service and increased operation cost."

Regional council approved the motion to increase the bus fares last year.

