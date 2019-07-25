HRM hits pause on axing Halifax Transit discount for seniors

Halifax's transportation standing committee decided on Thursday against removing the discount seniors pay for using public transit. At least, for now.

Officials say they plan to look more closely at the transit needs of Halifax's aging population.

Halifax Transit presented a proposal to the committee that would see children under 12 ride the bus for free. It's estimated the pilot project would cost $600,000 in the first year, which would be about the same as a year's worth of revenue if seniors paid full price for transit.

Under the proposal, seniors would have paid adult prices and would have seen big jumps in what they pay:

A 57 per cent increase in the cost of a single fare, from $1.75 to $2.75.

A 40 per cent jump in the cost of a monthly pass, from $58 to $82.50.

A 70 per cent bump in the cost of a 10-ticket pack, from $14.50 to $24.75.

Halifax Transit said the recommendation to eliminate the discount came from research suggesting that seniors' benefits have gotten better in recent years, so they had less of a need for affordable transit.

District 7 Coun. Waye Mason motioned for an amendment to keep the senior rate for the upcoming year, with the potential to phase in the increase over the next few years. This will go to regional council for final approval sometime next month.

District 7 Coun. Waye Mason speaks to reporters after the transportation standing committee meeting on July 25, 2019.

Other recommendations in the proposal include a transit pass program for students, parking fees at ferry terminals and a substantial increase to airport bus fares.

"I think the solution, or the proposed path forward, should bring councillors on board," said Mason.

A 25-cent increase to all transit fares will take effect Sept. 30. That increase was approved by regional council in January as part of the 2019/2020 budget.

