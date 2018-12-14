Halifax Transit eyeing $15M expansion of busy Mumford bus terminal

Halifax Transit is negotiating the expansion of its Mumford bus terminal after an overwhelming majority of people who attended public consultations said they'd like to see that stop improved.

Mumford is the third busiest terminal in the system and, with 350 buses stopping there every day during the week, it's also over capacity.

The municipality's transportation committee has endorsed the expansion option.

The preliminary design has a terminal that runs north and south and uses some of the existing parking lot for Walmart.

More space for buses

It would also have enough space for 11 bus bays. The current terminal, which runs along Mumford Road, can only accommodate three bus bays.

Coun. Shawn Cleary, who represents the area, said property managers Cushman & Wakefield are open to the idea but have some concerns about the size of the expansion.

"So what comes back might be a little bit different or quite different," he said. "It'll be that spot, but it might be a different orientation or be a little smaller, we don't know yet."

Cleary said if negotiations and the design work can be completed in 2019, a new terminal could be ready by 2021.

The estimated cost of the project is $15.4 million, but that does not include the price of buying any property.