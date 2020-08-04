Halifax Transit bus driver charged after pedestrian struck in crosswalk

A Halifax Transit bus driver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act after police say a 67-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk Tuesday morning.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said a bus travelling eastbound on Joseph Howe Drive hit the woman at the intersection of Joseph Howe Drive and Bayers Road around 10:15 a.m.

Police said the woman was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The driver, a 33-year-old Halifax man, has been charged for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under the Motor Vehicle Act.

MORE TOP STORIES