Halifax Transit bus driver charged after pedestrian struck in crosswalk
A Halifax Transit bus driver has been charged for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk after police say a 67-year-old woman was struck Tuesday morning.

The driver, a 33-year-old Halifax man, has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

A Halifax Transit bus driver has been charged after police say a woman was hit in a crosswalk Tuesday morning. (Robert Short/CBC)

A Halifax Transit bus driver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act after police say a 67-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk Tuesday morning.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said a bus travelling eastbound on Joseph Howe Drive hit the woman at the intersection of Joseph Howe Drive and Bayers Road around 10:15 a.m.

Police said the woman was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The driver, a 33-year-old Halifax man, has been charged for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under the Motor Vehicle Act. 

