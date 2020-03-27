Halifax bus delays, cancellations expected Friday

Buses are expected to be delayed or cancelled Friday after Halifax Transit warned passenger service could be disrupted due to "current staff availability."

Halifax Regional Municipality issued a release Thursday evening stating that transit's conventional bus service would be "significantly impacted" at the start of service Friday.

Please reference the below ⬇️ regarding service tomorrow (Friday, March 27). We're expecting delays and / or cancellations. We'll be tweeting out specific route information once it's available. <a href="https://t.co/lUktamVg5G">https://t.co/lUktamVg5G</a> —@hfxtransit

"Riders should expect route delays and/or cancellations and are asked to make alternate plans if possible," the city said.

In an email to CBC Thursday, HRM added the loss in service is due to a lack of operational resources.

"We don't yet know how many routes or which routes will be impacted specifically, as it depends on staffing resources but staff are working to minimize the loss of service," read an emailed statement.

All ferry service will continue as scheduled.

Halifax Transit was expected to share route disruptions "as timely as possible" via their website and @hfxtransit on Twitter.

There had been no service disruptions as of 5:55 a.m.

Transit worker tested positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, Halifax Transit confirmed one of its workers had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee worked at the Halifax Transit garage in the Burnside Industrial Park and the garage was closed for a period of time for thorough disinfection of the area.

The director of Halifax Transit, Dave Reage, sent out a mass email Thursday saying public health officials indicated there is no risk to transit riders or the general public.

In a statement, HRM said Public Health advised the garage could remain operational and staff who have not been contacted could report to work.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) has been expressing its concern for bus drivers during the outbreak of the virus and officials are trying to get more information on the positive test.

Ken Wilson, ATU president, said Friday morning he had "no indication" that drivers were refusing to work.

He suggested the more likely reason for the potential service disruptions was that buses at the Burnside garage hadn't yet been cleaned.

