Halifax bus route changes most drastic in 30 years

Regular transit users will notice changes on more than a dozen bus routes in Halifax on Monday.

"This is a lot of change, I think the biggest change all at once in 30 years," says Patricia Hughes, Halifax Transit's manager of planning and scheduling. She was handing out information to passengers about the new schedules and route changes Friday.

Hughes said it's part of a move to a transfer-based system that should speed up the routes that travel between the main transit hubs.

"We're consolidating to remove redundancy, so we'll be able to offer more frequency so people can rely on them," said Hughes.

"There will also be smaller routes that connect into them."

Patricia Hughes, Halifax Transit's manager of planning and scheduling, says the changes should improve the system's efficiency and hopefully attract more riders. (CBC)

Many of the changes are on routes that run between the Lacewood Terminal in Clayton Park and south-end Halifax and are heavily used by students and people who work at the hospitals and universities.

Patrick Rooney regularly uses the bus stop next to the Student Union Building on the Dalhousie University campus.

Patrick Rooney, who regularly uses the bus stop next to the Student Union Building on the Dalhousie University campus, says the transit changes need to be listed on mobile transit apps. (CBC)

He said students should be OK with the changes as long as they are available on mobile transit apps.

"If I don't know where the route is, I'll just look it up on my phone and I'll see which ones are close by," said Rooney.

"And the bus drivers here are pretty friendly."

Halifax Transit does plan to put up signs and provide route information on the university campuses.

Halifax Transit's planned bus route and schedule changes take effect Monday. (CBC)

One of the busiest routes in the system, the 52 Crosstown, is now the 3 Crosstown. Some of the stops in Burnside and Bayers Lake have been removed.

Felicia Harvey, a Dartmouth transit user who frequently uses the Highfield Terminal, thinks the changes will improve the system, especially for people in north-end Dartmouth.

"Going out to Bayers Lake before was insanely difficult because you could never rely on the time for it," she said.

"So the change does help that."

But Dawn Marks, who regularly gets on the buses at the Lacewood Terminal, thinks the changes will confuse seniors and she's not impressed with the route changes in Bayers Lake that isolate part of Chain Lake Drive.

Dawn Marks, who regularly gets on the buses at the Lacewood Terminal, says one of the route changes will isolate part of the Bayers Lake Business Park. (CBC)

"It's going to be cut off," said Marks. "My husband works up there and it's going to hurt the businesses as far as I know."

Coun. Richard Zurawski presented a petition to regional council Aug. 14, asking for that part of the Crosstown route to be reinstated.

"It's creating some serious hardships for the constituents of District 12," he said.

Value Village, a used clothing and household item store, is located along the section of Chain Lake Drive that will no longer have any bus service.

One transit route change will affect service to part of Chain Lake Drive in Bayers Lake Business Park. (CBC)

The store is uphill from where the bus route will now turn to go up Washmill Lake Drive.

Hughes said the decision was based on ridership numbers.

"That portion of Chain Lake Drive was one of our lowest ridership areas. Washmill Lake Drive has been asking for service for years and we're happy to now have a route there."

Despite the concerns, transit officials have high hopes for this latest round of changes based on what happened after a number of routes in Spryfield were reorganized in November 2017.

According to Halifax Transit numbers, weekday ridership has increased 25 per cent since then.

