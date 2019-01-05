Road ripped up as Halifax Transit bus pulled from pothole

Efforts to tow a Halifax Transit bus that got stuck in what appeared to be a pothole only made matters worse on Saturday afternoon in a Halifax neighbourhood.

The route 22 bus was heading from the Mumford Terminal to the Ragged Lake Transit Centre when it got stuck on Quarry Road in Armdale. Police were called at about 2:45 p.m.

Margo Carruthers was one of the passengers on the bus.

"It sounded like we were being gobbled up by a crevice, like, it was really, really noisy," she said.

Carruthers said there were two Halifax Transit drivers on the bus and they both went out to see what was going on. From there, the driver tried to continue on the route.

"The more they travelled forward and backwards, the farther in the hole we got," said Carruthers.

When a tow truck began towing the bus, it pulled up more of the road.

Well this is slightly terrifying. A bus got stuck in some kind of pothole just off the St Margaret’s Bay Road and when they towed it, they pulled up more of the road <a href="https://t.co/7PxiIEVSeU">pic.twitter.com/7PxiIEVSeU</a> —@cbcemma

It's not clear what caused the bus to become stuck.

A water main broke earlier in the day on Quarry Road and water gushed down the street and St. Margarets Bay Road.

Police were assisting with traffic at the scene, but later handed the site off to Halifax Water.

In November 2017, there was a water main break on Quarry Road that happened in nearly the same spot as where the bus got stuck.