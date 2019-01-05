Skip to Main Content
Road ripped up as Halifax Transit bus pulled from pothole
Updated

Efforts to tow a Halifax Transit bus that got stuck in what appeared to be a pothole only made matters worse on Saturday afternoon in a Halifax neighbourhood.

Incident happened on Quarry Road to the route 22 bus Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·
The Halifax Transit bus got stuck on Quarry Road, just off the St. Margarets Bay Road, in Halifax. (Emma Davie/CBC)

The route 22 bus was heading from the Mumford Terminal to the Ragged Lake Transit Centre when it got stuck on Quarry Road in Armdale. Police were called at about 2:45 p.m.

Margo Carruthers was one of the passengers on the bus.

"It sounded like we were being gobbled up by a crevice, like, it was really, really noisy," she said.

Carruthers said there were two Halifax Transit drivers on the bus and they both went out to see what was going on. From there, the driver tried to continue on the route.

"The more they travelled forward and backwards, the farther in the hole we got," said Carruthers.

When a tow truck began towing the bus, it pulled up more of the road.

It's not clear what caused the bus to become stuck.

A water main broke earlier in the day on Quarry Road and water gushed down the street and St. Margarets Bay Road.

Police were assisting with traffic at the scene, but later handed the site off to Halifax Water.

In November 2017, there was a water main break on Quarry Road that happened in nearly the same spot as where the bus got stuck.

When the bus was towed, the damage to the pavement became worse. (Emma Davie/CBC)

With files from Emma Davie

