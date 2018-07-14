Passenger in hospital after Halifax Transit bus damaged by projectile

A passenger on a Halifax Transit bus has been sent to hospital after some kind of projectile damaged the bus, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police got the call just after 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, and are still on scene at the 50 block of Bedford Highway. Traffic is reduced to one inbound lane as police investigate what happened.

Police haven't released any other details about what the object was, or how the adult passenger was injured.

In a news release, police said the passenger's injuries don't appear to be life threatening.

They're asking anyone who saw what happened to call (902) 490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.