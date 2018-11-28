Auditor general report shows gap in Halifax Transit bus maintenance

Halifax's auditor general has recommended changes to improve how bus maintenance is handled at one of the city's garages.

The report, which was presented to the municipal audit and finance committee on Wednesday, said the Burnside garage performed warranty maintenance 1,000 kilometres late 66 per cent of the time.

Meanwhile, the Ragged Lake facility did its maintenance work on schedule 83 per cent of the time.

"Ragged Lake schedules in advance, in anticipation," said Auditor General Evangeline Colman-Sadd. "Burnside schedules when maintenance is due."

The head of Halifax Transit said he's not sure why there is such a big difference, but managers are now looking into the situation.

"Our next step will be to go away and dig into that and come back with a detailed action plan," said David Reage.

The Ragged Lake facility is considered at capacity, while the Burnside garage is overcapacity.

A consultant is doing a study on whether Halifax should expand one of the buildings or create a third garage. That report is due in March.

The municipal auditor general also recommended that the number of people who have access to the storerooms at the garages or have the ability to adjust the inventories be reduced to limit the risk of fraud. Transit managers have already followed up on the suggestions.