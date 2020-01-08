Halifax Transit bus hits building during snowy weather
In the midst of Wednesday afternoon's heavy snowfall, a Halifax Transit bus skidded off the road and into a building.
None of the passengers was injured during the Wednesday mishap
In the midst of Wednesday afternoon's heavy snowfall, a Halifax Transit bus skidded off the road and into a building.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. AT on Main Avenue in Fairview. The bus was heading down a steep hill toward the Bedford Highway when it left the road.
There were passengers on board, but no one was injured.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.